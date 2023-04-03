Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,767 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,156. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

