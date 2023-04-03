Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 0.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,167. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

