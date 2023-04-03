Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.94. 4,817,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.