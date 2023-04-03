Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,243. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

