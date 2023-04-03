Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $16.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.91. 11,398,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,350,213. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $209.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

