Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 718.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DE traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.29. 566,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

