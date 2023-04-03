Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $323.59. 537,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.