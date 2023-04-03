Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.82% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.38. 420,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,871. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

