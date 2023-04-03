Cousins Properties Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 188.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.38 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

