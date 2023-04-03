Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 588,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of CR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.42. 611,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,766. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

