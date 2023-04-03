Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.88. 8,053,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,806,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

