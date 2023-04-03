Credit Suisse Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $251.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $251.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

