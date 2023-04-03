Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.22.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of OHI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
