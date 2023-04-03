Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

