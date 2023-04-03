CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 669,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,622. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

