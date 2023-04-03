Critical Contrast: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $22.82 million 0.55 $270,000.00 ($0.61) -3.00 Mercurity Fintech $1.45 million 8.40 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data Storage and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Data Storage and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Data Storage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

