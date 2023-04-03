Critical Review: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) & Its Competitors

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s peers have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 897 1772 31 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.63% -4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.87 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $232.86 million 3.93

Global Business Travel Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group peers beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.