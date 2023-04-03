Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.14.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Further Reading

