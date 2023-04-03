Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 268926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.
Curaleaf Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
Featured Stories
