Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.09). 1,158,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 493,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.11).

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Custodian Property Income REIT

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £57,850 ($71,845.50). Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.