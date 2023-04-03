Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cutera by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cutera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

