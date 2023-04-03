Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 35,652 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

