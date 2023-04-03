Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $111.78. 445,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.