Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,764. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

