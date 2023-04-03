Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,630 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $318.22. 19,632,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,445,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $369.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

