Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,517 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $93.07. 2,861,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,523. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

