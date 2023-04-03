Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,820 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.83. 507,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,512. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

