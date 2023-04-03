Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.36 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $33.53. 2,588,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016,942. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.