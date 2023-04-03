Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $296.84 million and $4.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $19.99 or 0.00071806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00152579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,851,330 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

