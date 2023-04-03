DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $5,889.23 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00331318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012276 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

