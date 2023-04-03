Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 651,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,385. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.