Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,350 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Comerica worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. 1,527,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

