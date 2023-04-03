Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,044 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 347,738 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 623,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,609. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

