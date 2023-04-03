Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,750 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. ING Groep NV raised its position in Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mplx by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 406,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 341,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. 871,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,779. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

