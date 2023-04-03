Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 803 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $25,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.