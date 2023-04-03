Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.75. 2,419,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

