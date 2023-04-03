Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $675,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,835. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

