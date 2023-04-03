Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.8 %

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.48. 202,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,596. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.