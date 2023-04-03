Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,386 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.77% of Sonos worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,765 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,563. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

