Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 6,250” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,250 ($76.79) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($72.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.63) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

