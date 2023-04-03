Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.25 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €13.25 ($14.25) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.31 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting €10.26 ($11.03). 5,983,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.84 and its 200 day moving average is €8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of €11.16 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

