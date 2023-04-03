Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,604. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

