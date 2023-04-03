DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.17.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

