DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Critical Contrast

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -66.63% -49.58% -41.30% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 0.94 -$79.67 million ($0.50) -1.39 DocGo $440.52 million 2.01 $34.58 million $0.32 27.03

This table compares Talkspace and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than DocGo.

Summary

DocGo beats Talkspace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

