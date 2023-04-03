DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 34,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,217. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

