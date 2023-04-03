DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,600,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 137,104 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 325,779 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 316,004 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 338,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

