Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $475.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.40 and its 200-day moving average is $489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

