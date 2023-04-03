East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:EAGR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767. The company has a market cap of C$66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.04. East Side Games Group has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.84.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

About East Side Games Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.