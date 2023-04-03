eCash Trading Up 4.7% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $592.81 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,689.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00454862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000564 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,350,992,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,351,029,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

