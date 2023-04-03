Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

