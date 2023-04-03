Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $916,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $318.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $369.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.71 and a 200 day moving average of $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

